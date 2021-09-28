Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 28 September 2021

A mixture of sunshine and blustery showers – these heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. Showers merging into more prolonged heavy rain across central and southern areas.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Unsettled with rain or showers, some heavy with hail and thunder at times. Windy with gales in places. Temperatures around or slightly below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy morning with showers or longer spells of rain reaching all areas through Tuesday. A rather windy day and continuing to feel much cooler compared to recent days. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Windy on Wednesday with some sunshine. Further rain and showers spreading eastwards Thursday and Friday with some brightness at times. Temperatures near or slightly below average.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.