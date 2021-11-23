Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 23 November 2021

Cloud in the north will spread further south across the UK, with a little drizzle on coasts and hills. Sunnier skies probably persisting across southern England

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Settled with fog in the southeast at first. Rain spreading south, with sunshine and blustery showers following, wintry in the north. Unsettled for most on Friday, wintery in the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cold, bright start for most on Tuesday, becoming increasingly cloudy for many through the day. An isolated shower remains possible for the far southeast but generally staying dry. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

A foggy start on Wednesday with some rain later. Turning brighter and colder on Thursday, with a cold start to Friday likely before turning unsettled and wet.

