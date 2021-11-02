Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 2 November 2021

Showers around coasts in the north and west, else sunny periods, with a scattering of showers developing inland during the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Showers around coasts, but mainly dry inland with sunny spells by day and patchy frost and fog overnight. Becoming fine in the south by Friday, but with rain in the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any early fog patches clearing, with sunny periods following for most. Most parts staying dry, although the odd shower cannot be completely ruled out. Light winds, but feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Bright or sunny spells for most, but also isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday, mainly Kent. Cold especially in brisk winds. Likely drier but cloudy Friday, with winds easing.

