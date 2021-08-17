Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 17 August 2021

Many parts cloudy with some light rain and drizzle, especially in places exposed to the northwesterly breeze. Some sunny spells, mainly in the southwest and in the shelter of hills.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mainly dry, but often cloudy with a chance of some light rain at times which could become more widespread and heavier through Friday. Driest, brightest and warmest in the east.

London Weather forecast for today:

Perhaps damp in places to start, but becoming largely dry, if cloudy and breezy. The far south and southwest should be brightest, with the best chance of limited sunny spells. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

A quiet but rather cloudy spell of weather, with Friday perhaps brightest. Temperatures around average to rather cool, although some mild nights are likely given more extensive cloud cover.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.