Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 16 November 2021

Wet start in western Scotland, the rain easing as it moves into the central UK. To the rear, sunny intervals and blustery showers, colder. Further south, largely dry, sunshine in places.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Changeable in the north with spells of rain or showers and often windy. Largely dry in the south with variable cloud. A chilly start on Wednesday before turning milder.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early fog slowly clearing with bright and sunny spells developing across southern counties through the day. Becoming cloudy from the west with the odd spot of rain or drizzle later. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cold and dry Wednesday with sunny spells. Cloudy with outbreaks of drizzle and a moderate breeze Thursday. Winds becoming light Friday, generally becoming drier and brighter but cold again.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.