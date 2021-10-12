Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 12 October 2021

A good deal of cloud with some rain at times in the north and east. Dry in the south-west with some sunshine at times.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Largely dry in the south with patchy morning fog and bright or sunny spells. Rain and stronger winds at times in the north and temporarily turning colder here on Friday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A bright day for most parts but with areas of cloud at times moving south. Rather cloudy overnight but winds should remain light. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday with variable amounts of cloud and some bright spells. A band of cloud moves south Friday but it is likely to remain dry.

