UK Overview for Tuesday 10 August 2021

A much better day than of late with many areas dry with sunny spells. Still a few showers about for some though, mainly over parts of Scotland.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Fine start Wednesday, before rain, heaviest in the north, makes slow progress east, clearing late Thursday. Showers and strong winds follow for the north, whilst fine, and locally warm elsewhere.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a bright start Tuesday will start fine with sunshine. Cloud building by the afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower. Thicker cloud may affect Channel coasts. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Wednesday will be dry, with sunshine and light winds. Thursday bright with some sunny spells. Showers possible later. Friday rather more breezy with sunshine and probably remaining dry.

