UK Weather forecast for Thursday 30 September 2021

Band of rain moving southeast across the UK, though far southeast may stay dry. Sunny spells and showers to follow across the northwest. Windy again.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain affecting all areas although some drier, brighter interludes are expected. Generally windy with coastal gales at times.

London Weather forecast for today:

Thickening cloud and strengthening winds will spread east during the morning, with outbreaks of rain gradually following through the afternoon and evening. The odd heavy burst of rain likely. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

A very unsettled spell with showers or longer spells of rain, these sometimes heavy or thundery. Occasionally windy, especially over the weekend, with risk of coastal gales, possibly severe.

