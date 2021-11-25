Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 25 November 2021

A colder day nearly everywhere, emphasised by brisk winds. Plenty of sunny weather well inland, while areas exposed to the north will see occasional blustery showers punctuated by sunny intervals.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rain moving south on Friday followed by showers which will be wintry at times and continue through Saturday. Drier on Sunday. Very windy for a time, potentially disruptive gales.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early cloud and light rain in the southeast soon clearing. Otherwise, a cold and bright start with sunny spells. A little more cloud developing later in the day. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

