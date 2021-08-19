Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 19 August 2021

Cloudy start with areas of light rain and drizzle. Cloud breaking up through the day with a scattering of showers developing. These locally heavy across central areas.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny spells for many on Friday but rain arriving in the west. Turning warmer into the weekend but increasingly unsettled with a spell of rain for most, heavy in places.

London Weather forecast for today:

Generally cloudy start, with overnight rain clearing east. Feeling warm with brief brighter or sunny intervals possible, before further cloud spreads east. Showers then possible, mainly during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Warm Friday, with sunny intervals and variable cloud. Rather cloudy Saturday, with showers possible. Following night and Sunday uncertain, but likely cloudy with heavy showers or rain, perhaps torrential downpours.

