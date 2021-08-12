Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Thursday 12 August 2021

Early drizzly rain for parts of England fading, warmest and sunniest towards the east and southeast. Northwestern UK seeing increasing numbers of heavy, blustery showers and strengthening winds.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Northern areas will be showery with a brisk breeze, whereas southern areas will mostly be fine and settled. Through Saturday cloud, rain and drizzle will likely arrive across the southwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

Largely fine, with warm sunny spells and light winds. Most parts dry, although perhaps cloudier across Oxfordshire and other western areas at times, with the odd spot of drizzle possible. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Variable cloud and sunny spells Thursday and Friday. Turning breezy. Cloudier overnight and through Saturday, with some rain possible. These only gradually clearing east, with some brief brighter spells following.

