Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Sunday 8 August 2021

Sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder, especially in the north. Perhaps some persistent heavy rain in the far northeast.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Showery again on Monday, some showers heavy and thundery. Drier for many on Tuesday with showers more restricted to the east. Band of rain arriving from the west on Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Sunny spells and scattered showers, but with a slightly lower chance of catching heavy and thundery showers, especially later in the day. Temperatures close to average. Windy along the coast. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 80%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Showers or longer spells of rain Monday, locally heavy and sometimes thundery. Tuesday scattered showers, but lighter than previously. Wednesday dry, bright or sunny spells and possibly rather warm.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.