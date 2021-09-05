Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 5 September 2021

Spells of rain, heavy at times will develop over Northern Ireland and then western and northern Scotland during the afternoon. Elsewhere, dry with cloud breaking to give warm sunny spells.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Widely fine with sunny spells, turning widely very warm, locally hot. Largely dry following overnight rain for some early Monday, although further showers probably arriving into the southwest later Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A fine and dry day with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially along south coastal areas. Warm, though feeling slightly cooler along the south coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday, mostly dry with sunny spells, isolated afternoon showers possible, some coastal mist. Tuesday, fine, sunny, and becoming very warm, locally hot. Similar Wednesday, thundery showers may reach west later.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.