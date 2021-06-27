











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Sunday 27 June 2021

Warm sunny spells developing in many areas, but parts of eastern and central England may remain cloudy. Heavy showers, perhaps with thunder developing over parts of southern England.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Largely fine with warm sunny spells after some locally chilly nights. Cloudier with periods of rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times in the south, becoming confined to the southeast.

London Weather forecast for today:

Bright spells developing in the morning, warm but feeling humid. Showers then spreading north in the afternoon, often heavy and organised in longer spells of rain. Breezy on south coasts. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Changeable, often cloudy through the period, with bands of rain or showers, locally heavy and potentially thundery. Warm by day but feeling humid. Perhaps drier and brighter on Wednesday.

