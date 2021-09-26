Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 26 September 2021

Still some fine, warm weather in southern and eastern areas, after early fog and low cloud lifts. Isolated heavy afternoon showers in southeastern areas. Northwest Britain turning windy, with some heavy, squally bursts of rain, and cooler by evening.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled with rain or showers, some heavy with hail and thunder at times. Windy with gales in places. Temperatures around or slightly below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

A rather dull and misty start with some patchy fog, but it should soon brighten up with some sunny spells developing. However, the shower is possible, perhaps heavy and thundery in the afternoon. Feeling warm in the light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Showers or longer spells of rain developing Tuesday after a fine and dry start. Wednesday much cooler and windy with rain clearing east later. Further rain spreading east on Thursday.

