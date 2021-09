In the mood for something different? Expand your cooking knowledge and skills by poaching this smoked haddock and serve it drenched in a delicious mornay sauce.

Haddock can be described as a mild, almost sweet-tasting fish. It is rich in minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron. It also contains selenium which may help prevent cancer, heart disease, diabetes and improve your immune system.

Poaching the haddock

By poaching the haddock in milk, adds a rich flavour to the fish and creates a creamy poaching liquid that you can spoon over the cooked fish. Poaching will leave you with tender and succulent haddock ready to be dipped in your mornay sauce.

What is a mornay sauce?

A mornay sauce is essentially a classic béchamel sauce (white sauce) but with added cheese. When making the sauce, it is crucial to keep the mixture moving. Stir the sauce continuously so that no lumps form.

Place the perfectly poached haddock on a bed of spinach and cherry tomatoes before spooning the mornay sauce over. Sprinkle the thyme and breadcrumbs over the sauce and place the dish under the grill until a beautiful golden crust forms on top. Delicious!

Smoked Haddock Mornay This smoked haddock recipe is full of flavour and technique. Served on a bed of spinach and a creamy cheese sauce, this recipe is must-try. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 500 g Smoked Haddock fillets

100 ml fish stock

150 ml milk

150 ml double cream

50 g butter

50 g flour

150 g cheddar

12 cherry tomatoes

½ garlic clove

100 g bread crumbs

50 g cheddar

½ tsp thyme leaves

50 g cooked spinach

freshly ground black pepper Instructions Place milk in a saucepan, fish stock, and cream and bring to the boil. Turn down to simmer and add the haddock. Poach for 6 to 8 minutes until cooked, remove and set aside.

In a skillet, melt the butter and stir in the flour, stirring continuously. Let it cook for 1-2 minutes.

Gradually add the cooking liquid, making sure you continue to stir well.

Add the 150g of cheddar along with pepper.

Butter an ovenproof dish and rub with the garlic clove.

Place the poached haddock from earlier on top of the spinach, with the halved cherry tomatoes surrounding the fish.

Top with the cheese sauce and sprinkle with both the bread crumbs and thyme leaves.

Scatter the remaining cheese on top and grill until golden. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

