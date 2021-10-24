Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 24 October 2021

Fairly windy with cloud and rain over Scotland, western England and Wales moving slowly eastwards reaching the southeast during the evening. Sunny spells and heavy showers follow from the west.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunshine and showers on Monday, but some eastern parts remaining dry. Rain arriving into the north on Tuesday, moving south on Wednesday. Becoming mild with strong winds at times.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a mainly fine morning on Sunday some patchy rain or showers should cross from the west during Sunday. Some bright or sunny spells likely and feeling mild. Overnight showers. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday bright, breezy with scattered showers, drier later. Fine start Tuesday with increasing amounts of cloud in afternoon. Winds freshening later. Wednesday mild and windy. Rain possible later in west.

