UK Weather forecast for Sunday 17 October 2021

Dry but often cloudy across central and southeast England. Outbreaks of rain/drizzle elsewhere, this moderate to heavy at first in Scotland, with mist and low cloud in the west.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, spreading eastwards Monday. Further rain in the south Tuesday, showers in the north. Very unsettled Wednesday with heavy showers and strong winds.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry with sunny spells for many places at first. Then cloud increases from the west, bringing a chance of patchy rain to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight later. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday cloudy with patchy light rain before heavier rain spread east. Tuesday rain for western areas, sometimes heavy, probably drier for eastern areas. Wednesday windy with heavy, perhaps thundery, showers.

