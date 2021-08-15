Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Sunday 15 August 2021

Rain or showers for many parts but these mostly light. Best of the shelter over southeast England, East Anglia and south Scotland where mostly dry with some sunshine.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunny spells and mostly dry Monday, but with thicker cloud and patchy rain from the northwest later. Often cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, some rain in places but many areas dry.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy start in the west of the region, gradually spreading eastwards during the morning with isolated showers. Sunny spells during the afternoon with more prolonged sunshine near the south east. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy with some possible showers on Monday, clearing to a sunny evening. Cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday but most likely dry. Staying breezy.

