UK Weather forecast for Sunday 14 November 2021

Fog patches slowly clearing. Low cloud in the east breaking to allow some sunny spells during the afternoon, though also a few showers. Wet and windy in the far northwest.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Changeable in the north with occasional rail followed by sunshine and showers, accompanied by strong winds at times. Drier further south but often cloudy with patchy morning fog.

London Weather forecast for today:

Generally cloudy start with early patchy drizzle dying away, and any fog for western areas slowly clearing. Then bright or sunny spells gradually develop, along with perhaps isolated light showers. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday chilly start with patchy fog, this slowly clearing then bright or sunny spells. Tuesday mainly cloudy, with hill fog and drizzle gradually clearing. Wednesday dry, cooler, sunny spells.

