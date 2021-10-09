Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 9 October 2021

Fog lifting over south and central England to leave warm sunshine. Cloudier elsewhere with rain in far northwest moving across Scotland and into north England whilst easing.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry Sunday after patchy drizzle clears the south, some blustery showers across the north. Rain for the northwest Monday but dry for most into the start of next week.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early cloud and patches of mist or fog soon clearing through the morning to leave a dry day with good sunny spells and light winds. Remaining warm. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Dry, with occasional sunny spells Sunday. Dry again Monday with sunny spells, though feeling fresher. A fine start on Tuesday, then cloudier with a chance of rain later. Noticeably cooler.

