Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 4 September 2021

Fairly cloudy for many, especially during the morning. Bright or sunny intervals developing for some though, best of these in the south. Most areas staying dry.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Some rain for northern, perhaps central parts on Sunday but for many it will remain dry throughout with plenty of sunshine. Becoming increasingly warm, locally hot.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any overnight cloud soon breaking to leave a bright day with long spells of sunshine. A risk of an isolated light shower in the west. Turning breezy towards the coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Dry and bright with sunny spells Sunday, perhaps a little breezy. Fine through Monday and Tuesday with long periods of sunshine and feeling warm or very warm.

