Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 31 July 2021

Occasional sunny intervals but also showers, these becoming heavy and thundery across eastern, central and southeastern parts of England. Less windy.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

A mixed picture with further showers, mainly in the south and the best of any dry weather across the north. Temperatures mainly at or a little below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mostly dry at first, with sunny spells and just the odd shower possible. Cloud builds through the day with scattered showers developing, heavy in places, with a chance of thunder. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Often dry with variable cloud, sunny spells and a chance of showers through the period. Greatest risk on Monday. Staying rather cool with light winds.

