Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 28 August 2021

Most areas dry with sunny spells and feeling warm by afternoon. Some eastern coasts cooler, the odd shower in the southeast. Low cloud and fog in coastal northwest UK.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Remaining fine and dry for most with the best of any sunshine and warmest temperatures in the west. Cloudier and cooler for eastern parts where it will be breezy

London Weather forecast for today:

Isolated fog soon lifting, with variable cloud amounts and sunny spells following. Eastern coasts breezier, with cloud across Kent thick enough at times to give the odd spot of rain. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Dry with sunny spells once morning fog clears, although Kent cloudier with showers Sunday. Also cloudier Tuesday with the odd spot of rain possible. Temperatures near normal. Breezy along coasts

