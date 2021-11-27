Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 27 November 2021

Winds slowly easing, with further rain and hill snow in the east. Sunny spells further north and west, along with some wintry showers.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Many places cold but dry on Sunday and Monday with overnight frost, locally severe. Turning milder from the west by Tuesday with some rain and stronger winds.

London Weather forecast for today:

Windy and cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and perhaps a little snow over hills, these gradually becoming more confined to the east through the day. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <50%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunday, showers in east, some sleet and hail. Cold but less windy. Monday, mostly dry, bright and cold. Becoming cloudier, windier and milder Tuesday, with some rain.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.