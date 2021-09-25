Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 25 September 2021

Rather cloudy, especially in the west and north where some patchy rain is likely with the best of any sunshine in eastern parts. Breezy, particularly in northern areas. Feeling warm.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly fine and warm Saturday. Some rain for the northwest. Scattered showers overnight into Sunday, perhaps heavy in the east. Squally band of rain pushes east Sunday and into Monday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Friday will be dry, with early morning mist and fog patches clearing to sunny spells. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely dry with warm sunny spells Saturday. Sunny spells and a few showers Sunday. A band of heavy rain and blustery winds moving eastwards overnight, clearing to heavy showers Monday.

