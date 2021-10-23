Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 23 October 2021

Strengthening winds, cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading to the north and west, whilst other areas have a good deal of cloud, isolated light showers and a few sunny intervals.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Showery rain Sunday, then sunshine and showers Monday, locally heavy, perhaps thundery. Rain moving from the west on Tuesday. Windy at times. Temperatures near normal, becoming milder by Tuesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a chilly start in places, it will be a largely dry and bright day, with some sunny spells. A few light showers developing in the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely dry and bright on Sunday, before a band of showery rain moves eastwards overnight. Further scattered showers Monday, perhaps heavy along south coast. Largely dry and bright on Tuesday.

