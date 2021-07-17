Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 17 July 2021

Sunny and very warm for many, hot in parts of England and Wales. A few coasts cooler and misty, while parts of the northwest cloudier; some drizzle in northwest Scotland.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely settled and warm or very warm with plenty of sunshine. Cloudier and cooler across parts of the north on Sunday and into Monday with some rain in places.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry with plenty of strong sunshine, and feeling very warm inland, with light winds. The wind becomes onshore, keeping coastal areas noticeable cooler. Highest temperatures for London and western counties. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunday dry, sunny and locally hot. Monday and Tuesday very warm with sunny periods and perhaps isolated heavy afternoon showers developing, although probably cooler and cloudier for eastern areas.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.