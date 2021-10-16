Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 16 October 2021

Fog patches in southwest clearing by midday. Fine and dry for many with cloud increasing in west. Strong winds and rain may affect Northern Ireland and western Scotland later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely cloudy, although mainly dry away from the northwest on Sunday. Rain sweeping in from the southwest on Monday to all areas by Tuesday, turning windier too. Warm.

London Weather forecast for today:

A chilly start to Saturday, then a dry and bright morning, with variable, often large amounts of cloud. Staying dry and bright through the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry Sunday, but cloudy with patchy rain later. Monday generally dry, but cloud and rain pushing eastwards overnight. Occasionally heavy rain clearing early Tuesday, then breezy with scattered showers.

