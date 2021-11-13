Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 13 November 2021

Staying cloudy in eastern parts with some showers. Mostly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells, particularly over northwest England and Scotland. Some light rain and drizzle later for Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy, but largely dry away from northwest. Rain and strong winds in far northwest sink southeast, whilst weakening, blustery showers following. Fog by night, locally slow to clear. Mild overall.

London Weather forecast for today:

Brighter and less windy on the whole compared to Friday. Probably remaining rather cloudy however, this especially true in the far east, with a few light showers most likely here. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

A little cooler than of late and on the cloudy side with a little light rain possible at times. Some chilly, perhaps foggy, starts likely given lighter winds.

