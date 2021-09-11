Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 11 September 2021

Showers for most areas lighter and more scattered, with a little more sunshine expected in some areas. A few heavy showers and possible thunderstorms across northern areas of Scotland.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rain in the northeast, otherwise largely dry with sunny spells and the odd shower elsewhere on Sunday. Becoming unsettled from the west from Monday, with thunderstorms Tuesday. Temperatures near normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rather cloudy at first, but otherwise a drier and brighter day, with some sunny spells. Isolated showers perhaps developing in the east later, these fewer and lighter than of late. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Drier and fresher Sunday, with Monday probably largely fine, ahead of the chance of warm and muggy conditions spreading from the south Tuesday, perhaps accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms.

