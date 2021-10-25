Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 25 October 2021

Sunny spells and showers, heavy at times with hail and thunder in a few places. Heaviest and most frequent showers in the west, some eastern parts perhaps staying dry. Breezy.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Rather unsettled with prolonged and, in places, heavy rain in the northwest. Mostly dry and bright in the southeast, although some rain possible here by the end of the week.

London Weather forecast for today:

Showers from first thing near the south coast, otherwise after a bright start, showers will develop quite widely inland, with the possibility of hail and thunder by the afternoon. Breezy. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Largely dry through the midweek period with bright or sunny spells interspersed with cloudier conditions. Windy on Wednesday and Thursday, but very mild by day and overnight.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.