Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 23 August 2021

Apart from an isolated shower in the north and west, it will be dry with sunny spells developing. Warm in the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mostly dry with sunny spells, best in the west where it will be warm or very warm. Cloudier and cooler in the north and east with patchy drizzle at times.

London Weather forecast for today:

A rather cloudy start for many, but tending to brighten up through the day, with decent warm sunny spells developing more widely during the afternoon. Becoming breezy near eastern coasts. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

On the cool side with some cloudy starts, but overall drier and much more settled through this period, with sunny spells on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of a cloudier Thursday.

