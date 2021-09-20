Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 20 September 2021

Further cloud and scattered showers across southeast England with patchy rain into northwestern Britain later. Dry and sunny elsewhere and feeling rather warm. Windy in the north.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mostly dry in the south with sunny spells and overnight fog patches. Turning more unsettled and potentially windy elsewhere with rain at times, heaviest and most prolonged in the northwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

A generally dull morning on Monday, with some patchy rain. Drier by the afternoon, but mainly cloudy with limited brighter spells later in the day. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Dry and bright Tuesday with plenty of sunny spells. Turning breezy overnight into Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain through the day. Breezy but mainly dry Thursday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.