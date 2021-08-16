Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 16 August 2021

A few showers in the east at first, then also across north Wales and northwest England. Mostly dry elsewhere with variable cloud and sunny spells. Rain affecting western Scotland later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Organised rain clearing southeast early Tuesday, leaving a largely dry but cloudy picture with limited sunny spells. Some occasional patchy light rain/drizzle, mainly in the west. Light winds, average temperatures.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mainly dry, although a few brief light showers may move through during the morning. Generally breezy and perhaps on the cloudy side, but most should see some sunny spells. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

A quiet few days weather-wise: mainly dry but probably becoming increasingly cloudy. Temperatures around average, although some mild nights are likely given more extensive cloud cover.

