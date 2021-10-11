Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 11 October 2021

Any mist or fog patches soon clearing from southern areas, then many areas having a dry day with bright or sunny spells. Showers in the far north, some heavy, with more persistent rain for north-west Scotland.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

A good deal of cloud with some rain at times in the north and east. Dry in the south-west with some sunshine at times.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any early mist or fog patches clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, and generally light winds. Temperatures slightly cooler than on Sunday. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

A bright day for most parts but with areas of cloud at times moving south. Rather cloudy overnight but winds should remain light. Mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday with variable amounts of cloud and some bright spells

