Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 6 August 2021

Early rain over eastern Scotland moves into northern Scotland. Otherwise, a breezy, showery day with heavy, and at times thundery, showers for many, especially Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Remaining unsettled with temperatures around or a slightly below average. Sunshine and showers, slow-moving in the north, locally heavy with a risk of thunder.

London Weather forecast for today:

Scattered showers continuing on Friday morning becoming more frequent, heavy and prolonged into the afternoon with an increasing risk of thunder. Windy, perhaps with gales near the south coast. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Frequent heavy and thundery showers on Saturday, windy near the coast. Scattered and less heavy showers Sunday. Temperatures below normal. Less windy with isolated showers and sunny spells on Monday.

