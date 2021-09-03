Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 3 September 2021

After another fairly cloudy start, warm sunny spells will develop in many regions. Parts of eastern and northeastern UK will, however, tend to stay cool and cloudy.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Continuing largely dry, before likely turning less settled from the west later on Sunday with showers. Becoming breezier but also warmer.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another cloudy start for many, before brighter or warm sunny intervals develop. The best of these will be across southeastern parts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Cloudy but mostly dry start Saturday, with sunny spells developing. Winds strengthening Sunday, staying dry with warm sunny spells. Low confidence Monday, but likely dry, breezy, with warm sunny spells.

