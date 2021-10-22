Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 22 October 2021

Showers affecting northern and western parts with some getting across to the east at times. Southern areas mostly dry with best of sunshine. Breezy at first but winds easing later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Mostly dry on Saturday but rain moving in to the northwest, spreading across on most parts Sunday before clearing leaving a mix of sunshine and showers. Likely thundery in places.

London Weather forecast for today:

Becoming a bit breezy for a time with patchy cloud and a few light showers. Winds easing through the late afternoon, and showers dying out during the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Mild and largely dry for much of the weekend with some bright spells, but cloud and patchy rain spreading into western parts Sunday afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers Monday.

