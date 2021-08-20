Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 20 August 2021

Many areas dry, central and southern parts probably seeing some warm sunny intervals. However rain, some heavy, soon into Northern Ireland, will slowly spread to some other northwestern areas later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, spreading east on Saturday. Some heavy, thundery showers for Northern Ireland later. Rain and showers clearing east Sunday, then mostly fine and dry.

London Weather forecast for today:

A largely dry day with broken cloud allowing for some spells of sunshine. It will feel warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday largely dry warm and bright, but thickening cloud bringing outbreaks of rain later. Humid on Sunday with sunny spells and occasional heavy showers. A few further showers on Monday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.