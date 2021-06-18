











Overview for Friday 18 June 2021

UK Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Heavy rain soon arriving into the east and southeast England. Cool under this with some thunder likely at times. This clearing northwards overnight into Saturday. Mostly fine and dry elsewhere.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Fine and dry across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Cloudier and breezy for much of England and Wales with spells of heavy rain or showers for eastern, southern and central England.

London Weather forecast for tomorrow:

A cloudy day with long periods of locally heavy and thundery rain. Perhaps some drier and brighter spells developing during the evening before a generally cloudy night. Much cooler. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Possibly a dry and bright start to Saturday, becoming showery later. Unsettled again on Sunday and Monday with thundery showers, merging at times into longer spells of locally heavy rain.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

