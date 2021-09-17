Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 17 September 2021

Western areas cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving slowly east, heavy in places. Dry across central and eastern parts with broken cloud and sunny spells after early fog clears.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cloudy initially for most with rain at times. Showers may be heavier in the south at times over the weekend but the will be brighter periods too with some sunshine.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early mist or fog clearing, then another dry day with variable amounts of cloud but also some warm sunny intervals. Cloud thickens in the west later, with some rain possible. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cloudy start with some rain Saturday, clearing to brighter intervals and heavy showers. Changeable Sunday and Monday, with plenty of drier weather, but also rain or showers, heavy at times.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

