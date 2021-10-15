Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 15 October 2021

Early cloud and patchy rain over southern UK becomes confined to the far south of England later. Otherwise, dry with sunny periods and cooler than today in the north.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

After a cold start for many turning widely milder, windier and unsettled. Rain mainly affecting the north and west over the weekend, then much of the UK on Monday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early rain easing, but staying cloudy into the afternoon. Dry and brighter or sunny spells then developing from the north, but feeling a little cooler. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Generally dry after a chilly start Saturday. Another mainly dry day Sunday, but increasingly cloudy from the west. Turning windy on Monday, with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain. Feeling milder.

