UK Overview for Friday 13 August 2021

A lot of dry weather in the south with sunshine in places, although a few locations may catch a shower. Further north, showers more frequent with winds stronger too.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cloud and outbreaks of rain developing in western and then central areas this weekend before clearing southwards during Monday. Some sunny spells elsewhere but showery and breezy in the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry start with sunny spells. Areas of thicker cloud then developing, spreading east late morning and afternoon. The odd spot of rain or drizzle developing, mainly in the west. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Low confidence in this period, but most parts fine Saturday and probably Sunday with spells of warm sunshine. Chance of thicker cloud with rain, however. Cooler Monday, with showers likely.

