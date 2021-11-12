Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 12 November 2021

Outbreaks of rain moving eastwards across most parts, heavy in the north at first but light and patchy in the south. Windy for most, with coastal gales in the west.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Mostly dry, but often rather cloudy. Some sunny spells, especially in southeastern areas, with overnight fog. Occasional rain in the northwest, perhaps heavy for a time; showery& cooler here later.

London Weather forecast for today:

A breezy day on Friday and largely cloudy with some patchy light rain at times through the day. Some brightness is also likely, especially in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Winds easing into the weekend, but cloudy and occasionally misty for most with patchy light rain or drizzle. Some fog is likely by Monday which may be slow to clear.

