Eamonn Holmes is poised to join GB News after quitting This Morning after 15 years.

His decision to join the “anti-woke” news channel comes after he infuriated ITV at the height of the pandemic by suggesting conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G phone masts should be listened to.

He was rapped by Ofcom and forced to issue a clarification the following day.

But a few months later, he and wife Ruth Langsford, both 61, were dropped from their Friday slot and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Now Eamonn is poised to become a big-name signing for beleaguered GB News, where he is expected to front his own show several times a week.

One source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era. He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

Eamonn has been a supporter of the news channel since it launched earlier this year.

At the time, he said he hoped it would get a “decent chance”: “We need a shake-up on the news front. I have huge respect for TV news but this is a reminder news is not just Westminster or a constant woke agenda.”

There has been plenty of reaction to the move on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

Ah the man who described a child with autism as “retarded”, Meghan Markle as “uppity”, and thought 5G caused coronavirus. A good fit. https://t.co/d9hjndOpVC — Belisha Beacon 🌹 (@weathertoy) November 11, 2021

Eamonn Holmes joining GB News makes perfect sense. It fits with his other job: advertising vibrating pads in the back of the Daily Mail. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 11, 2021

Is anyone really surprised that Eamonn Holmes is going to GB News? He’s been spouting vile comments for years now and getting away with it. — Jess (@JessicaMal_) November 11, 2021

I had a feeling I Eamonn Holmes would be off to a certain other channel as soon as he started giving credence to conspiracy theories about 5G, for which he was reprimanded.https://t.co/vJhXVvPuty — Joe 🇪🇺 #RightToLove #Disabled #FBDR #FBRTL (@BlokeOnWheels) November 11, 2021

Related: ‘Sickening’: £84m in taxpayer-funded PPE money goes to middlemen with the right political connections