Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 10 September 2021

A cloudy start with some patchy rain in the north and west. Skies brightening but scattered showers breaking out by afternoon, some heavy and thundery in the north and east.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain across the far north on Saturday but for most it will remain largely dry with sunny spells and just the odd light shower. Temperatures close to average.

London Weather forecast for today:

A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers across the region, these heavy at times with a low risk of thunder. Some sunny spells, particularly into the evening as showers ease. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

More settled over the weekend and Monday with scattered cloud and plenty of sunny spells, staying dry for most. Warm on Saturday then turning cooler.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.