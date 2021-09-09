★☆☆☆☆

Johannes’ (Alexandros Koutsoulis) and Harrys’ (Matthew James Morrison) meet cute is on the dancefloor of Berlin Club in the early hours. My guess is this after-hours venue is Berghain, a hot-sport for a particular brand of tourist who seek to k-hole themselves away on their city break. As the two lock eyes and inevitably hook-up; Johannes, the local, offers Harry, the British tourist, a personal tour around the city until his Easyjet flight later that evening.

What follows parallels an almost scene-for-scene replica of all Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. In the case of Boy Meets Boy it’s a gay hipster version and a pale imitation of it at that. On their endless stroll, visiting the city’s sights (to include Johannes apartment which he shares with his boyfriend), Harry and Johannes reveal themselves through ephemeral exchanges, which are under laced by nauseating flirtation and clumsy, under-researched and incredibly generic philosophical declarations that prove too much to bear.

Boy Meets Boy is a pretty film, director Daniel Sanchez Lopez does well with instilling a hazy dreamy ambience, evoking the urban beauty and architectural diversity of a sun-drenched Berlin. However, aesthetics and meditative cinematography alone can’t salvage the film from its an incredibly weak script, unbearably cringey dialogue and derivative premise.

Lopez intentions are perhaps too discernible. In his bid to assemble a depiction of the modern-day gay man (one of which obviously likes football, cause a dose of masculine heteronormative-ness would go a miss) with all their modern-day conundrums, it has the adverse effect. No matter how much Harry and Johannes insist on their own individual quirkiness, through their repeated conversations about drug taking, Grindr sex or whether they’re a top or bottom, what emerges is a typical, rehashed, one-dimensional portrait of a gay man.

Boy Meets Boy is out now.

