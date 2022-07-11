Marrakech, or Marrakesh, is the most visited city in Morocco. It’s situated in the west of the country, at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.

The city of Marrakech has a population of around 1 million people and is located about 150 miles (240 kilometres) away from Casablanca. This makes it an ideal place to visit if you’re looking for something more secluded, but still want to experience an authentic Morocco.

With the launch of Morocco’s new online visa system, travelling to this remarkable city will be easy for many nationalities. Simply check the Morocco e-Visa requirements for travellers before your trip to see if you’re eligible.

Citizens of certain nations can enter Morocco without a visa. These travelers are part of Morocco’s Visa Waiver Program. All other travelers need a visa or travel authorization to visit Morocco. If you’re not visa exempt then you will need to apply for a travel permit before your trip. For UK travellers, Visas are not required for visits lasting less than 90 days, but if you intend exploring the country for longer, you will need to apply for a visa.

With a Morocco e-Visa, you can visit anywhere in Morocco, including Marrakech. This fascinating destination is at the top of most people’s lists, so we’ve put together a guide of the best things to see and do.

Medina of Marrakesh

Marrakech is known for its Medina—one of the largest car-free urban areas in the world. The walled-in old city centre is full of winding streets and narrow passages that are a delight to explore.

The city’s old town is a bustling marketplace full of shops and cafes, as well as residential buildings. It’s also home to many markets and bazaars, where you can find everything from handmade jewellery to traditional Moroccan clothing.

Bahia Palace

The Bahia Palace is a well-known historical monument, and one of the top tourist destinations in Marrakech. The palace was first built in the mid 19th century, then expanded between 1894 and 1900.

Sitting in the middle of the Marrakech Medina, the palace sprawls over 2 acres and features a total of 160 rooms. The Bahia—meaning “the beautiful”— is famous for its spectacular decoration and complex architecture.

Souk Semmarine

A souk in Morocco is a traditional marketplace which is often divided into different sections based on trade. These maze-like markets are what Morocco is known for, and Marrakech is home to one of the most iconic souks—Souk Semmarine.

As you pass through the many winding alleyways of the market, you’ll be greeted by an array of sounds and smells that’ll take you right into the heart of Morocco’s rich culture. Here you’ll find everything from shoes and leather goods to pottery and pastries.

Anima André Heller Garden

The Anima André Heller Garden offers visitors a true escape into nature. Hidden right in the madness of Marrakech, this magical space spread over 2 hectares and provides a welcome rest from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The garden is a captivating place, where nature and art meet harmoniously. You’ll find quirky sculptures and artwork by some of the world’s biggest artists, nestled perfectly within a wide variety of plants.

The Majorelle Garden

If you’re looking for more nature, take a trip to the Majorelle Garden— an incredible botanical and landscape garden that covers 1 hectare. The area was created in 1923 over the course of 40 years, by Jacques Majorelle—a French Orientalist artist.

Wander through the pristine manicured gardens and past trickling water features, admiring the vast selection of plants and flowers. The garden is also a perfect place to escape from the sun’s heat, providing visitors with plenty of shade.

Yves Saint Laurent Museum

The Yves Saint Laurent Museum is dedicated to the world renowned fashion designer of the same name. The museum, which is minutes away from the Majorelle Garden, shares an intimate insight into the designer’s work.

The building of the museum is impressive in itself—built of terracotta, concrete, and an earth-coloured terrazzo, with unique Moroccan stone pieces.

Jemaa el-Fnaa

Jemaa e-Fnaa is the main square in Marrakesh, found in the Medina quarter of the city. The area was made a protected landmark in 1922, and was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

The triangular square is surrounded by bars, restaurants, stalls, and public buildings. You’ll find all sorts of services and entertainment here—from dental cleaning to fortune-telling.

Le Jardin Secret

Le Jardin Secret is one of the biggest and oldest palaces in Marrakesh Medina, dating back to the Saadian Dynasty more than 400 years ago. The palace is an important part of Morocco’s history, and has been home to some of Morocco’s most important political figures.

The elegant and organic designs of the palace complex offer a stripped back example of ancient Moroccan architecture, with traditional Islamic gardens that work their way around the structures.