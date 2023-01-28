The Telegraph has been slammed for publishing an “unhinged” front cover featuring a staged photo of Prince Andrew in the bath with Virginia Giuffre.

Two models wearing masks were put in the tub to “prove” that getting up to no good in there would have been impossible as a campaign to discredit Giuffre gains momentum.

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell released the pictures, saying they show the bath was too small for the kind of behaviour alleged by Giuffre, which she was supposedly planning to use as part of her defence during her sex trafficking trial.

Publicly, Giuffre has only said Prince Andrew played with her feet in the bath.

In a 2011 interview, she said the royal got into the bath where “he started licking my toes, between my toes, the arches of my feet.”

She said they then went into another room where they had sex.

This was reaffirmed in 2019 when she told BBC’s Panorama: “There was a bath and it started there and then led into the bedroom.”

Reaction to the front cover on social media has been pretty fierce.

Mic Wright called it “unhinged”, while Kim Masters said it was one of the “dumbest things” she had ever seen.

This is so unhinged that the concept of hinges can no longer be discussed in the Telegraph news room. All the doors have fallen off. pic.twitter.com/a6fAuONAVU — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 27, 2023

